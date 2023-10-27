Bulgaria’s Finance Minister: We are Negotiating for Admission to the Eurozone Despite Inflation

"The government is in talks with the European Union to make an exception for admission to the Eurozone from 2025, even if the inflation criterion is not met". This was reported by the Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev to "Capital".

In order for the criterion of price stability to be covered, inflation in the country must be no more than 1.5 points above the value in the three member states where it is the lowest. Vassilev points out that Bulgaria is currently just over 2 points away from the goal. The forecast of the Ministry of Finance for average annual inflation in 2024 is 4.8%.

The report with which the European institutions assess Bulgaria's readiness to join the Eurozone is expected in the spring of 2024. Due to the extraordinary circumstances in the assessment of Croatia last year, the European institutions made a compromise and removed from the calculations three of the countries with the lowest inflation, which allowed Zagreb to effectively bypass the criterion. In Bulgaria, however, the exception will have to be much more visible, "Capital" points out.

Vassilev stated before the publication that among the objectives of the imposition of a new tax for the transfer of Russian gas is not pressure on Austria, which refuses to vote for the admission of Bulgaria to Schengen.

"Austria does not officially transit through Bulgaria. And that was not the purpose of this tax," he points out.

According to Vassilev, if the parliament adopts the tax laws proposed by the Ministry of Finance, the total effect for the budget will be 758 million leva. However, there are no indications of this, since GERB and DPS have already opposed, for example, the return of 20% VAT for restaurateurs.

Vassilev points out that the revenue agency has currently collected 16% more VAT compared to last year. The main gap that the government found when taking office was from VAT on imports - about 700 million leva.

"There are a number of actions that are taking place, such as, for example, checks on cargo imports. There were quite a few commodity groups that this year import at an average price that is lower by about 20-30% compared to last year. Which with these inflationary processes in the world is quite dubious. We have started inspections with neighboring countries - with Greece, Romania and Turkey we want to make an exchange at the invoice level," Vassilev points out.

Inspections have also begun in the field of construction, where the values of preliminary and final contracts are compared when buying apartments.

