Bulgaria: The Husband of a District Judge is Nova Zagora was Killed with a Knife

A mentally ill person killed with a knife the husband of the district judge from Nova Zagora, Galya Zlateva, Nova TV reported.

A week ago, the perpetrator had to be hospitalized after stabbing a stranger.

The murder took place in the town center last night, the 51-year-old man was stabbed in front of his wife and daughter. He died on the spot, Sliveninfo reported.

The killer has been arrested.

The District Prosecutor's Office - Sliven confirmed the information about the crime. At this stage, there is no evidence that the murder is related to the work of the murdered man's wife, the prosecutor's office said.

Work on the case continues.

