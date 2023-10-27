Bulgaria: The Husband of a District Judge is Nova Zagora was Killed with a Knife
A mentally ill person killed with a knife the husband of the district judge from Nova Zagora, Galya Zlateva, Nova TV reported.
A week ago, the perpetrator had to be hospitalized after stabbing a stranger.
The murder took place in the town center last night, the 51-year-old man was stabbed in front of his wife and daughter. He died on the spot, Sliveninfo reported.
The killer has been arrested.
The District Prosecutor's Office - Sliven confirmed the information about the crime. At this stage, there is no evidence that the murder is related to the work of the murdered man's wife, the prosecutor's office said.
Work on the case continues.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Late Night Robbery in Vidin Region, Scattered Banknotes on the Road
- » Bulgaria: Ukrainian tried to Bribe Policemen in Burgas with 300 dollars
- » A Bulgarian Criminal Group has been Exporting Gear and Tech to “Wagner” and Russian Special Forces
- » Bulgaria: Cold-Blooded Murder of a Syrian Citizen in Sofia
- » The Man who took Hostages in a Bulgarian village committed Suicide while in custody
- » A Man Opened Fire and Held Hostages in a Bulgarian Village - Later Surrendered to the Police