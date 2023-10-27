Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister: Only United can we Hope for a Good Result regarding Schengen

"Only united can we hope for a good result, and not by accusing each other of showing weakness" - this is how the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel commented on the tension in the ruling coalition in connection with the unknowns surrounding the acceptance of Bulgaria into Schengen:

"For me, it will remain important that I be part of an effort that shows a united Bulgaria for the Schengen cause. Do not expect me to be part of the divisions and tensions, which at this moment are certainly only harmful to Bulgaria becoming a member of Schengen. I believe that you all see from day one how important it is for us to be united. It is not by chance that I have repeated: for me it is important that Bulgaria speaks with one voice both outside the country and inside the country, and that we remain strong and do not react".

Mariya Gabriel commented on the "Schengen" topic on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Balkan Constitutional Forum, held in Sofia on the initiative of the Bulgarian Constitutional Court. The Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for values and transparency, Vera Jourova and the President of the Court of Justice of the European Union Koen Lenaerts are in Bulgaria to participate in the meeting.

Gabriel responded with an appeal and statistics to the criticism that she should work more actively for the admission of Bulgaria to Schengen: "I will answer with only one figure: 318 meetings, over 100 conferences, 17 missions abroad in less than 5 months. Thank you, we keep the rhythm and work in the same way. I remain very pragmatic and cautious. I don't think we should commit ourselves to any deadline. After all, the calendar of meetings of the European Union is known from the beginning of each presidency. Regarding comments about possible changes of ministers during the planned rotation in March with Nikolai Denkov as the head of the government, Mariya Gabriel said that she was thinking about the effect of ruling: "We have a ruling program and we need clear results that people can feel".

