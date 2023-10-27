CEE Startup Challenge Opens Applications For Fundraising And Scaleups from CEE

The next edition of CEE Startup Challenge is now officially accepting applications! This the biggest online competition in the region is powered by Vestbee - the leading community-powered matchmaking platform connecting startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporate entities.

The CEE Startup Challenge promises much more than just financial support; it's your opportunity to a vast ecosystem of industry experts, corporate partners, and VC funds, which includes: Next Road Ventures, EIT InnoEnergy, Uniqua Ventures, Molten, 500 VC, Flashpoint VC, 212, OTB, Warsaw Equity Group, and many more.

By joining, participants will also gain access to startup tools and media exposure, making it the ultimate launchpad for their business.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

VC Funds, startup credits and tools, fundraising support, and industry experts await participants.

Selected startups and scaleups will be able to transform their business with fundraising support connecting them to leading investors. Their business ideas will be assessed by the experienced panel of judges from VC funds and corporates, including Next Road Ventures, EIT Inno Energy, Molten Ventures, 500 Emerging Europe, Warsaw Equity Group, QNBEYOND, Ventures, Flashpoint Venture Debt, Portfolion, OTB Ventures, ORBIT Capital, Elevator Ventures, Tilia Impact Ventures and more. The selected startups will also be invited to the biggest, invitation-only gathering of more than 250 VC fund managers - CEE VC Summit 2024. It’s the best place to be for startups wishing to establish themselves and gain connections and funding.

Shortlisted companies will also benefit from free credits and discounts on business services provided by the program's partners, which include €100K in credits from OVHcloud, 90% off on HubSpot for Startups, €15K in Stripe Credits, K on the Mixpanel Growth Plan and more.

Participants will also get a unique opportunity to use business tools from Zendesk, Notion, Customer.io, TrustMate, Brand24 and Bouncer. Their startup will be also covered in the top media outlets including MamStartup and Itkey media.

Which startups can apply?

CEE Startup Challenge is dedicated to regional startups and scaleups from Central & Eastern Europe raising seed, pre-series A, series A and beyond in following verticals:

SaaS & Marketplaces

AI / ML

Fintech & Insurtech

Cybersecurity

Defence and Govtech

Mobility, Industry 4.0 & Manufacturing

Environmental and Sustainable Solutions

Food and Agriculture

Healthcare & Wellbeing

Consumer Technology

Diversity and Inclusion

and more

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the CEE Startup Challenge and apply here by November 17th, 2023.

For more information about the CEE Startup Challenge visit: https://bit.ly/3QmC4Hu

