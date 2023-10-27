US launched airstrikes in Syria

The US announced that it had carried out airstrikes on two targets in Syria. The targets were linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said in response to drone and missile attacks on US bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

US President Joe Biden sent a direct message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei not to attack US military in the Middle East.

If Israel's actions against Hamas in Gaza do not stop, the United States "will not be spared from this fire," the Iranian foreign minister said at the United Nations. Hossein Amir Abdollahian said his country, along with Qatar and Turkey, was ready to help free more than 200 hostages taken by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the October 7 attack. Their relatives asked the Israeli authorities to say how they intend to return them.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that a ground operation in Gaza will begin soon. A survey showed that almost half of Israelis want the offensive to be delayed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg