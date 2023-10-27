COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 376 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 376, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,469 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 15.22 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 502 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 29 are in intensive care units. There are 60 new hospital admissions.

492 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,278,288 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,472 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,595 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,690,712 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,533 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,322,293 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal