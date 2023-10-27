Weather in Bulgaria: Windy but Sunny on the Last Day of the Work Week

In the morning hours there will be low stratus clouds or fog in places in the lowlands and valleys. During the day, a moderate, temporarily strong, gusty wind with a south-southwest direction will blow north of the mountains and in Southeast Bulgaria. The cloudiness will be broken, mostly high, in the evening over the northwestern regions it will increase and during the night there will be light rain showers in places there. The minimum temperatures will be between 10°C and 18°C, in Sofia - around 12°C, and the maximum - between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - around 24°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. In the morning hours there will be low stratus clouds or fog in some places. A moderate to strong southwesterly wind will blow along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures will be 23-25°C. The temperature of the sea water is 19-21C°. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

Cloudiness will be variable in the mountains. A moderate, strong south-westerly wind will blow in the higher parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 18°C, at 2000 meters - around 11°C.

On Saturday, the cloudiness will break and decrease from the northwest, most recently over southeastern areas. The wind will be from the northwest, mostly moderate, and the maximum temperatures will be between 22°C and 27°C.

On Sunday and during the first two days of the new week, it will be mostly sunny over Western and Central Bulgaria, and over Eastern - there will be fog or low layered cloudiness, and there are also possible thunderstorms. The wind will be light to moderate from the southeast. Temperatures will hold without significant change.

