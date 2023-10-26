Bulgaria has the Lowest Electricity Prices for Households in the EU
Average electricity prices for households in the first half of 2023 in the European Union are the lowest in Bulgaria (11.4 euros per 100 kWh), BGNES reported.
After a significant price increase that began before Russia's invasion of Ukraine but spiked in the second half of 2022, electricity and gas prices are stabilizing, the EU statistics office "Eurostat" said.
Electricity price increases in 22 EU countries in the first half of 2023.
The data also show that household electricity prices increased in 22 EU countries in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.
In national currency, the largest increase (+953%) was recorded in the Netherlands. This increase is related to several factors: the tax relief measures from 2022 were not continued in 2023 and at the same time energy taxes on household electricity doubled. In 2023 a price cap will be included and this will result in a fairly significant reduction in prices at all levels.
Large increases in national currency were also registered in Lithuania (+88%), Romania (+77%) and Latvia (+74%).
Large declines in national currency were reported in Spain (-41%), followed by Denmark (-16%). Smaller decreases were recorded in Portugal (-6%), Malta (-3%) and Luxembourg with almost 0 (-0.4%).
Calculated in euros, the average electricity prices for households in the first half of 2023 were the lowest in Bulgaria (11.4 euros per 100 kWh), Hungary (11.6 euros) and Malta (12.6 euros) and the most -high in the Netherlands (47.5 euros), Belgium (43.5 euros), Romania (42.0 euros) and Germany (41.3 euros).
