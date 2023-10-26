Bulgarian Railways will Equip Trains with the Latest Security System

Society | October 26, 2023, Thursday // 15:13
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Railways will Equip Trains with the Latest Security System @Wikimedia Commons

Trains of Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) will be equipped with a security system of the latest generation, reports the Ministry of Transport. On-board devices for the safe operation of 89 trains are to be purchased, of which 64 are for BDZ. According to Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov, the implementation of the ERTMS system is "an important step to ensure greater safety of rail transport".

For the first time, ERTMS equipment will be installed in trains of the Bulgarian Railways company, which is a novelty for Europe as well. The "National Railway Infrastructure Company" will announce a public procurement with an estimated value of around 105 million leva. The funds are provided by the National Plan for Recovery and Sustainability.

