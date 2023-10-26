Bulgarian Railways will Equip Trains with the Latest Security System
Trains of Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) will be equipped with a security system of the latest generation, reports the Ministry of Transport. On-board devices for the safe operation of 89 trains are to be purchased, of which 64 are for BDZ. According to Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov, the implementation of the ERTMS system is "an important step to ensure greater safety of rail transport".
For the first time, ERTMS equipment will be installed in trains of the Bulgarian Railways company, which is a novelty for Europe as well. The "National Railway Infrastructure Company" will announce a public procurement with an estimated value of around 105 million leva. The funds are provided by the National Plan for Recovery and Sustainability.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ed Sheeran's upcoming concert in Bulgaria is generating Record Interest
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 376 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Windy but Sunny on the Last Day of the Work Week
- » Study: Consistent Lack of Sleep linked to Future Depressive Symptoms
- » Thousands of Bulgarians want to Cancel their Reservations to Egypt and Jordan
- » Just 25 Minutes of Physical Activity - Enough to Offset the Increased Risk of Death from a Sedentary Lifestyle