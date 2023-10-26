Bulgaria Air is Temporarily Suspending its Flights to and from Tel Aviv

Airline "Bulgaria Air" temporarily suspends flights on its regular route Sofia - Tel Aviv - Sofia.

The decision was made due to the escalation of tensions on the territory of Israel in recent weeks and due to the deepening military conflict, after a careful analysis of security risks, the company said.

The main priority of the national carrier has always been to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, and the complication of the situation in Israel poses a significant risk to the security of civilian flights to and from Tel Aviv airport.

Due to the increased military risk, each individual flight to the Middle Eastern country is subject to preliminary assessment and confirmation of insurance coverage, and the complicated situation makes it impossible to obtain the necessary permission to carry out the flights.

"Bulgaria Air" duly informs passengers about the change in their reservations and issued tickets. The cancellation of the flights is due to reasons beyond the airline's control, which have arisen under extraordinary circumstances and as a result of the military confrontation in Israel.

The national carrier expresses regret for the inconvenience caused.

Affected passengers have the opportunity to change the dates for free on all purchased tickets for travel from/to Tel Aviv within a period of up to one year.

"We would like to assure all our passengers that the airline 'Bulgaria Air' is closely monitoring the development of the situation, the recommendations of the state authorities, and after a demanding risk assessment will inform you further about the travel options," Bulgaria Air also states.

