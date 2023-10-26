For the First Time since Adopting the Euro: Croatia Raises the Minimum Wage by 20%

The minimum wage in Croatia will increase by 20% from the New Year - the first increase since the country adopted the euro as its main currency at the start of the year.

The government in Zagreb decided on Wednesday that the minimum monthly salary for 2024 will be 840 euros gross and 677 euros net.

The minimum monthly salary will increase by 140 euros gross, or by 20% compared to the current 700 euros. The decree enters into force on January 1, 2024.

The Minister of Labour, Pension System, Family and Social Policy Marin Piletic announced that the share of the minimum wage in the average monthly wage has increased by over 54%.

Next year, the net minimum monthly wage will be approximately 677 euros, an increase of more than 100 euros compared to 2023, he said.

Each year, the Croatian government determines the amount of the minimum wage for the following year by October 31 after consultation with employers and trade unions.

