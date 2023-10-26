Bulgaria: A Young Man with 15 Days Experience caused a Serious Car accident in Plovdiv - 4 Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | October 26, 2023, Thursday // 10:50
A serious accident with 4 victims occurred around midnight on "Tsar Boris Treti Obedinite" Blvd. in Plovdiv, the police announced.

According to initial information, at the intersection with "Graf Ignatiev" Street, a Mercedes car did not stop at a "Stop" sign and collided with another car of the same brand, reports Radio Plovdiv.

The first car was driven by an 18-year-old driver with 15 days experience behind the wheel. He was transported to hospital with a serious head injury. His companion of the same age is in critical condition, doctors are fighting for his life.

Medical aid was provided to a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man traveling in the second car with a 23-year-old driver.

Both drivers tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The scene of the accident has been preserved, an inspection has been carried out. Work on the case continues.

