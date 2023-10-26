Israeli Tanks have Entered the Gaza Strip

Bulgaria: Israeli Tanks have Entered the Gaza Strip

Israeli ground forces have penetrated relatively deep into the territory of the Gaza Strip, Israel's army radio reported. Numerous targets of the Islamist organization "Hamas" in the northern part of the strip were attacked.

Video footage of the overnight action shows armored vehicles driving through a sandy border zone, tank fire and explosions near destroyed buildings.

A military statement posted online said the incursion was carried out "in preparation for the next stages of the battle", seen as a possible reference to an expected large-scale ground invasion. After the operation, the Israeli military withdrew to Israeli territory, the statement said.

Last night, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived on a surprise visit to New York related to the conflict in Gaza. Representatives of the Islamic Republic rarely visit the United States, considered Tehran's main enemy.

The purpose of the visit is to support the interests of the Palestinians at a UN meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Iran's leadership praised the October 7 Hamas attack, but denied that Tehran was involved in its preparation.

