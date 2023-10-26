COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 397 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 397, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,698 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.71 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 496 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 29 are in intensive care units. There are 85 new arrivals in medical facilities.

147 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,277,796 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,590 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,442 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,687,118 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,531 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,321,917 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal