Bulgaria: Two Dead after Police Chase with Migrants on Trakia Highway

Two people have died after an accident with a car carrying migrants. The incident happened in the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., a police car signaled a Mazda 6 car to stop. However, the driver did not obey the police order. Instead, he pushed harder on the gas pedal in an attempt to escape. The car traveled several kilometers and the driver lost control over it, as a result of which it overturned.

The police reported that 14 people were traveling in the Mazda, 12 of them foreign citizens without documents. A 26-year-old Bulgarian citizen was behind the wheel.

One of the migrants and the driver's companion died on the spot.

The driver and the other victims were taken to hospitals in Sliven and Yambol for medical assistance.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

