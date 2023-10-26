At Least 22 Killed in Mass Shooting in the US
A terrible tragedy in the United States of America. At least 22 people have been killed and more than 50 injured in a mass shooting in Maine.
The shooter is still wanted. Police have now identified him, but his motives remain unclear. According to local media reports, the 40-year-old man is a firearms instructor but was recently committed to a psychiatric facility.
State police said the man opened fire at two locations in the city of Lewiston - a restaurant and an entertainment center.
The mass killing happened about 50 kilometers from Portland. Residents of Lewiston are being urged to stay indoors until the gunman is apprehended.
"Shocking news in a state like Maine, which is liberal and peaceful. The suspect visited a mental hospital and wanted treatment. Residents in the area of the shooting say they ran, locked themselves and hid. In the US, the problems with mass shootings are long overdue," journalist Simeon Gasparov said on Bulgaria's National Television
