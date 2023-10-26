Weather in Bulgaria: Warm for the End of October

The minimum temperatures today will be between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia - around 13°C, along the Black Sea - between 14°C and 19°C, and the maximum - between 21°C and 26°C.

Before noon, the cloudiness will be significant with rain showers mainly in southern Bulgaria. After noon, the precipitation from the west will stop and the cloudiness will break and decrease, but in Eastern Bulgaria it will remain significant, in places with precipitation, in some areas - and with thunder. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be more often significant, in places with rain showers, after noon in some areas accompanied by thunder. A light to moderate south-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 24°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 18°C to 21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

In the mountains, the cloud cover before noon will be significant, with rain showers in some places. After noon in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, the precipitation will stop, and the cloudiness will break and decrease. It will blow moderate, on the high and exposed parts - a temporarily strong west-southwest wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters - around 9°C.

On Friday, there will be scattered clouds over most of the country, later during the day and overnight on Saturday, it will increase and in some places, mainly in Northern Bulgaria, it will rain. With a light, north of the mountains - moderate, wind from the south-southwest will blow warmer air and daytime temperatures will rise again and the maximum will be between 23°C and 28°C.

Sunny weather will prevail on Saturday. The wind will be weak from the northwest, and the temperatures will be two or three degrees lower.

On Sunday and Monday, it will be mostly sunny in Western and Central Bulgaria, while conditions of reduced visibility remain in the eastern regions and there is a possibility of thunderstorms in places. The wind will be weak from the southeast-east. Temperatures will hold without significant change.

