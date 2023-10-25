Bulgaria: Explosion at Weapons Plant Killed a Worker

A 33-year-old worker died in an explosion at the weapons plant "VMZ-Sopot".

As a result of working with explosives, a press at a production base of the plant produced a local explosion, in which two workers were injured.

First aid was given immediately and the Emergency Service was called. One of the workers died on the way to the hospital, and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The explosion was localized and there was no danger of fire spreading or other life-threatening hazards for those employed in the production. All mandatory checks have been made to ensure the safety of employees at the plant.

The competent authorities have been alerted, and the Ministry of Defense has started an internal investigation into the causes of the accident. According to initial data, all safety instructions were followed.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv announced that an investigation is underway into the incident that occurred in the workshop of the production base-Ignanovo of "VMZ-Sopot".

The proceedings are for causing death by negligence, due to ignorance and negligent performance of an occupation representing a source of increased danger.

An inspection of the scene of the accident is being carried out, witnesses are being interviewed, expert examinations are to be appointed.

