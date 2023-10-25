Bulgaria to EU Ambassadors: The Tax for Russian Gas affects only "Gazprom”

The recently introduced tax for the import and transit of Russian gas through Bulgaria will not have a negative impact on European consumers. It will only affect Gazprom's profits. This is what Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel, the Ministers of Finance and Energy Asen Vassilev and Rumen Radev said to the ambassadors of the countries of the European Union (EU).

"The EU should not be dependent on Russian gas. It is not permissible to use European taxpayers' money to finance Russia's war against Ukraine," said Prime Minister Denkov. He recalled that in recent years a lot of work has been done so that Europe can receive gas from different sources.

A day after his visit to Vienna, the Prime Minister once again highlighted to the EU diplomats the arguments for Bulgaria's admission to the Schengen area: "If it is not necessary to guard the borders between Bulgaria and Greece and Bulgaria and Romania, our country will direct much more effort and resources to our borders with Turkey and Serbia". The Prime Minister expressed hope that in December, at the regular meeting of the European Council, the right decision will be taken in favor of Bulgarian and European citizens and businesses.

The Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that the country has made great progress in the field of the rule of law, and this is reported by its partners and the European Commission.

During the conversation, other important topics were also discussed, such as the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, migration, the competitiveness of the EU and other issues that are on the agenda of the upcoming European Council meeting this week.

