Bulgaria Topped the Global Ranking for Progress in the field of Rule of Law

Bulgaria topped a global ranking for progress in the field of the rule of law in 2023, Euractiv reported.

According to the World Justice Project, which publishes its annual Rule of Law Index, 2023 sees a "global recession in the rule of law." This is also the name of this year's report, which includes 142 countries. Among them, the EU member states have the best indicators, and Bulgaria ranks first in terms of growth for the first time.

A key finding of the report is that 78% of countries around the world have seen a decline in the rule of law since 2016, with legislatures, the judiciary and civil society losing ground in controlling the executive. The Rule of Law Index is based on assessments of countries' legal systems, open government, government restrictions, fundamental rights, order and security.

Bulgaria, which had the second-worst score in the EU at 0.56 in 2016, topped the progress chart with a 1.7% increase from 2022 and growth in all areas except regulatory enforcement.

