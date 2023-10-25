Bulgaria: Enhanced Security Measures in Sofia at Places Visited by Citizens of Israel

Teams of the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs, the Gendarmerie and the Anti-Terrorism Squad guard places and buildings in Sofia where Israeli citizens gather or work. The measures were taken after the attack by the radical Palestinian movement "Hamas" against Israel at the beginning of the month. This was announced to the National Radio by the director of the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs, senior commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov.

In recent months, the police have arrested 13 notorious car thieves in Sofia and are monitoring a total of 17 groups engaged in this type of crime. The police report a nearly 50 percent drop in car thefts.

The Defense Ministry also maintains communication with the intelligence services so that they can have advance information about people who would commit provocations in Bulgaria after the attack of "Hamas" on Israel.

"Teams from the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs from the General Directorate of Gendarmerie and the Specialized Counter-Terrorism Unit, which ensure the security of numerous sites on the territory of Sofia, where citizens of Israel gather, train and work," said Senior Commissioner Nikolov.

The metropolitan police pay special attention to the area around the Central Railway Station, where more people from Arab countries are gathered:

"There is an increased police presence and joint teams of patrols from the relevant regional offices and our specialized forces at the Metropolitan Directorate. Moreover, the Central Railway Station is an important site with a large passenger flow, which creates conditions for both pickpocketing and robbery."

13 notorious car thieves have been arrested by the police in Sofia in recent months, Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov also explained:

"Three of these 13 persons have already been detained 2 times within 4 months. Such are, for example, Dancho Releto, Rusnaka, Gele Glavata. Among the detained persons are also 5 of the significant figures from the contingent along this line, among them is already Puyikata, Voinika and Sofianetsat".

Days before the local elections, the director of the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs explained that in the capital so far there are 14 people arrested for buying votes:

"Even yesterday we reported another case against a person buying votes in the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office".

