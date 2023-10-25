According to Erdogan: Hamas is Not a Terrorist Organization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that the Palestinian armed group Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but a liberation group fighting to defend its land, Reuters reported.

In a speech to his party's members in parliament, Erdogan said Israel had benefited from Turkey's good intentions and that he would not go to Israel as previously planned.

We remind our readers that on October 7, Hamas militants attacked Israeli settlements, killed hundreds of civilians and took hostages who to this day remain in Gaza.

