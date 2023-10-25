Day 609 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Full Ukrainian Fire Control over Crimea is a Matter of Time says Zelensky

Day 609 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

One person was killed in Ukraine in airstrikes last night

Ukraine reports that debris from a Russian drone has damaged critical infrastructure in the western part of the country

The Russian Defense Minister has visited the military operation zone in Ukraine , the Russian army announced

Are Ukraine and Russia opening a new front in the south

Zelensky : Full Ukrainian fire control over Crimea is a matter of time

Podolyak: Musk's proposal to "hand over Ukraine " is a "catastrophic mistake”

Australia announced 12 million in military aid to Ukraine

Moldova has blocked access to more than 20 Russian media websites, including RT

Meloni urged Europe not to weaken its common support for Ukraine while showing solidarity with Israel



One person was killed in Ukraine in airstrikes last night

Ukraine reported that it was subjected to new Russian drone attacks and bombings during the night and early morning, in which at least one person was killed, AFP reported.

An airstrike at dawn hit a house in a residential area of Berislav, in the southern Kherson region, killing a 42-year-old man, regional governor Oleksandr Produkin said.

The city of Kherson, liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, was also shelled, but the official did not report any casualties.

Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region has also come under fire from drones that were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. According to the Minister of the Interior, Igor Klimenko, the debris caused damage and injured 16 people. He added that 11 residential buildings, nine houses, two schools, an administrative building and cars were damaged.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that tonight it shot down a total of 11 Iranian Shahed drones, which Russia sends nightly against Ukraine.

For his part, the governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, reported nighttime attacks in the Izyum region that did not cause casualties.

Ukraine reports that debris from a Russian drone has damaged critical infrastructure in the western part of the country

A critical infrastructure site in Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine was damaged during a night attack by a Russian drone, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian officials.

"In the Shepetovka district, as a result of the downing of enemy air targets, they crashed on the territory of an infrastructure object of critical importance," said the high-ranking representative of the Khmelnytskyi region Sekhii Tyurin on Telegram. According to him, the blast wave damaged non-residential objects, residential buildings and vehicles, and at least 16 people sought medical help for various injuries.

The Ukrainian military said on Facebook that the air force had destroyed all 11 Russian drones fired at Ukraine overnight.

Reuters was unable to verify this information through an independent source.

The Khmelnytskyi region is regularly targeted by Russian drones and missiles, which analysts attribute to the presence of a military airport there.

The Russian Defense Minister has visited the military operation zone in Ukraine, the Russian army announced

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited the military operation zone in Ukraine to inspect a command post and talk with senior military officials, world agencies reported, citing a statement from the Russian Armed Forces.

Shoigu arrived by helicopter at the Vostok command post in eastern Ukraine, according to a video released by the military. The military has reported to him the current situation at the front, as well as the training of Russian special forces tasked with using drones.

The minister also spoke with high-ranking military officials about preparing for winter with uniforms and heating equipment for the military, the Russian army added. It is not reported when the trip took place.

Shoigu's visit comes as Russian forces have launched intense attacks in recent weeks on the industrial town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

Shoigu's last visit to the front dates back to early August, when he inspected a command post and viewed a Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicle that Russian forces had captured during a battle with the Ukrainian army, AFP recalls.

Are Ukraine and Russia opening a new front in the south

Attacks by Ukrainian forces across the Dnieper River raise the question of whether Kyiv is aiming for an ambitious expansion of the southern front with areas along the river in Kherson Oblast.

Nearly a week after reports that the left (east) bank of the Dnieper had been reached, Kyiv's progress appears to be mixed. Last night, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote that Russian sources spoke of successfully repelling attacks by the Ukrainian military a few kilometers from the river, east of the city of Kherson. The Russian Foreign Ministry declared Ukrainian attacks in the region "terminated".

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian operations could change the course of the fighting at a time when Russia is retaliating against the autumn counteroffensive with sustained attacks in the Donbas.

Unlike operations on the annexed Crimean Peninsula in recent months, Kyiv has kept relatively quiet about its actions around the Dnieper. Instead spoke Russian President Vladimir Putin, who from Beijing saw signs of the "next counteroffensive"

"The Ukrainian actions appear to be larger than previously observed tactical attacks," ISW wrote in the early hours of Friday. For the New York Times, the spokesman of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, refused to comment on specific operations, but stated that if a month ago the Russians were dropping only one or two guided aerial bombs a day in the area, in the last week it has reached an average of twenty and at the end of last week - 24.

The "current counteroffensive" has proven very slow in part because of Russian defensive lines that have been under construction for over half a year since Kherson passed into Ukrainian hands. These lines are believed to be well fortified between Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions, but not in sections of Kherson. In addition, Kyiv's forces would be in a better position to strike Russian logistics and targets in Crimea.

Ukraine regained control of Kherson, the administrative center of the region, after the Russian withdrawal announced in November. Since then, Russia controls the left (eastern) bank of the Dnieper, Ukraine - the right (western). It is believed that the lower left bank suffered more severely when the wall of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station collapsed in June this year.

Crossing the river is an ordeal. The bridges are destroyed. In some places it is more than one and a half kilometers wide. Before the counteroffensive, which began at the beginning of June, there was talk of the possibility of it also covering the Kherson region; a few days later came the damage on the dam wall. Among the arguments that Russia was behind the incident was the need to block a possible advance through Kherson.

Russian military bloggers make it clear that battles in the Kherson region are also taking place in the area of the river, as well as for the village of Krinky on the left bank, several tens of kilometers east of Kherson; also reported Ukrainian evacuation of areas along the river. Others spread footage of destroyed Ukrainian military equipment.

The stakes for Ukraine are high. The aim of the counteroffensive in the south was to cut off the land corridor to the Crimea and the supply lines along it; and in the Zaporizhzhia region not all defense lines were crossed.

The BBC's Russian Service noted a few days ago that, according to troops of the 46th Brigade fighting there, if they manage to take Krinky, it will be a base for a further advance to that end.

Zelensky: Full Ukrainian fire control over Crimea is a matter of time

Ukraine will soon have the necessary capacity to impose fire control over occupied Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an online video address at the second parliamentary summit of the international "Crimea Platform" on October 24. About 70 parliamentary delegations from around the world are participating in the event, which is being held in Prague.

Ukrainian forces have dealt significant blows to the Russian army and navy operating in occupied Crimea and the Black Sea in recent months. A Ukrainian missile attack hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on September 22, killing dozens of Russian officers.

"Crimea Platform" is an international coordination mechanism initiated by Ukraine, the founding meeting of which was held in Kyiv in August 2021. The purpose of the platform is to keep attention on Crimea on the international agenda, promote the de-occupation of the peninsula and protect human rights in the Crimea. It is attended by representatives of dozens of countries in Europe, North America, Asia and elsewhere, as well as non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations, including the EU.

Russia's air defenses on the peninsula are steadily deteriorating, and although Ukraine currently does not have full control of the skies over Crimea, it is only "a matter of time," Zelensky said in his statement.

Ukraine's president noted that Russia's Black Sea Fleet has suffered such significant losses that he plans to open a new naval base in Russian-occupied Abkhazia to move the ships "as far as possible from Ukrainian missiles and naval drones."

At the beginning of October this year UK Defense Secretary James Heappey confirmed that Ukraine's attacks on the Black Sea Fleet had resulted in a significant "functional defeat". This development is hailed as a victory that is "as important" as Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in autumn 2022.

Zelensky noted other Ukrainian achievements related to occupied Crimea and the Black Sea, such as that pro-Ukrainian sentiment in Crimea has become more pronounced, dispelling the illusion that the peninsula has fallen firmly under Russian influence.

The president also commented on Ukraine's successes in maintaining the humanitarian shipping corridor in the Black Sea despite Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the grain deal in July 2023 and subsequent threats to civilian cargo ships operating there.

Almost 50 ships have departed with cargo since the opening of the new export corridor in August, Zelensky said. The arrival of 50 more has already been organized and announced.

Podolyak: Musk's proposal to "hand over Ukraine" is a "catastrophic mistake”

The US is "sleepwalking" into World War III and should seek to normalize relations with Russia, which could happen if it pressures Ukraine into a ceasefire, said SpaceX, Tesla and X owner Elon Musk during at a live discussion on X on October 24. A proposal described by adviser to the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak as a "catastrophic mistake".

Musk participated in a Twitter Spaces discussion on "Where Is the Israel-Hamas War Going? Could It Lead to World War III?" hosted by Craft Ventures investor and co-founder David Sachs. During the conversation, which lasted more than an hour and 40 minutes, he opined that "US policy is forcing Russia to ally with Iran and China" and that an alliance of Russia, China and Iran could defeat the West in a global conflict. The discussion has been listened to more than one million times.

According to Musk, "a fierce confrontation with China and Russia would be catastrophic for the United States, because Russia with its rich raw materials and China with its phenomenal industrial potential are a great combination."

The 225 billion dollar business magnate believes that "civilization itself may be at stake," so the priority of US policy should be "avoiding World War III" and preventing a situation of "regional conflict , rapidly becoming a global conflict".

A few hours after the conversation in X, Podolyak posted a comment on this occasion on his Telegram profile:

"Having said 'A', correctly identifying the root cause of the impending chaos, it is important to understand what will actually happen next. And how to stop this horror... Elon Musk, by the way, is right when he says that Russian aggression in Ukraine has a universal, civilizational character in its destructiveness.

However (and not only) he makes, in my opinion, a fundamental error in his further reasoning. Musk believes that ‘handing over Ukraine’ to the knife of mandatory large-scale Russian genocide will bring us to the end of war and ‘eternal peace.’ This is a catastrophic mistake.

Refusal to support Ukraine will definitely not end the war, but it will inevitably lead to a sharp increase in conflicts around the world, the end of the era of international law, the collapse of the international economy and the triumph of the forces of evil. There will be no more rules. Predictability and negotiability will eventually die.

Aggressors' appetites will grow, terrorist groups will receive more and more investment within the Axis of Evil. All this will end in a great war on different continents, in which probably in this case the citizens of America will have to take part."

Musk's actions and statements regarding Russia's war in Ukraine and its consequences have been controversial. He took credit for the Starlink satellite internet system provided to Ukraine shortly after the full-scale invasion began, but subsequently disabled Starlink in the Russian-annexed Crimean port city of Sevastopol to prevent a Ukrainian underwater drone attack on Russian warships.

He was also nominated for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, which is awarded annually and is described by parliament as "the EU's highest honor for human rights work". However, his nomination came from the far-right political group in the European Parliament "Identity and Democracy".

Australia announced 12 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Australian government has announced the sending of 20 million Australian dollars (approximately 12.7 million US dollars) as part of a new military aid package to Ukraine. It includes, among other things, demining equipment, portable X-ray machines and anti-drone systems.

An Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft was sent to Ramstein Air Base in Germany "in support of multinational efforts" to help Ukraine. Australia's total aid to Ukraine is approximately 580 million dollars.

The equipment sent was manufactured by four Australian defense industry companies: DroneShield, Micro-X, Minelab and SPEE3D. In June, Australia said it had sent an aid package worth 73.4 million dollars to Ukraine, which included 70 pieces of military equipment and 105 mm artillery ammunition.

Moldova has blocked access to more than 20 Russian media websites, including RT

Moldova blocked access to more than 20 Russian media websites on October 24 "that change the information space". The decree of Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service listed news resources to be blocked because they were used in information warfare against the country.

The list includes the following editions:

rt.com; ussian.rt.com; tvzvezda.ru; radiozvezda.ru; tvc.ru; ren.tv; mirtv.ru; mir24.tv; vgtrk.ru; vgtrk.com; tsargrad.tv; rtr-planeta.com; 5-tv.ru; vesti.ru; spastv.ru; radiovesti.ru; radiomayak.ru; smotrim.ru; m24.ru; 360tv.ru.

The order, containing mandatory instructions, was sent to the providers of network and/or electronic communication services "to immediately block the access of users from the Republic of Moldova to the specified sources."

However, some of them were still working after the publication of the decree, the Reuters agency reported the results of its own inspection.

Romanian is the only official language in the former Soviet republic located between Ukraine and Romania, but Russian is still widely spoken.

"This is an openly hostile step towards Russia and another example of the senseless anti-Russian policy of the authorities in Chisinau," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website, as quoted by Reuters. The blocking of websites, according to it, is "a clear violation by the Moldovan authorities of the freedom of speech and the rights of its own citizens to have access to information in the Russian language."

Meanwhile, after the attack on Ukraine in February 2022, Russia blocked access to Facebook and major foreign news outlets and passed a law punishing anyone spreading "false information" about the war in Ukraine with up to 15 years in prison. According to Russian regulator Roskomnadzor, Facebook is "discriminating against Russian news media" by restricting access to pro-Kremlin accounts, including that of the Defense Ministry's television channel.

Moldova restricted TV broadcasts of Russian-produced news, analytical and military content as early as June 2022. Russian entertainment programs and films remained outside the restriction imposed three months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moldova's relations with Moscow deteriorated rapidly during the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

Pro-European President Maia Sandu condemned the invasion and accused Moscow of plotting a coup against her government and trying to destabilize the country. Moscow rejects this and accuses Moldova of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda.

In June last year, EU leaders backed Ukraine and Moldova to receive official EU candidate status, a development described by Sandu as a historic day for the country.

The EU has also sanctioned some Russian media organizations that disseminate propaganda and conduct disinformation campaigns, including for its military aggression against Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation is engaged in a systematic international campaign of disinformation, manipulation of information and distortion of facts in order to strengthen its strategy to destabilize both its neighbors and the EU and its member states," is said in the statement on the website of the Council of the EU regarding reasons for the sanctions and specifically for the measures to limit the transmission of content from Russian media publications.

To counter Russia's information warfare, from 2022 the EU suspended the broadcasting activities and licenses of the following media used by the Russian government as tools to manipulate information and promote disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine, including for propaganda purposes to destabilize Russia's neighboring countries, the EU and its member states:

Sputnik and subsidiaries including Sputnik Arabic, Russia Today and subsidiaries, Russia RTR/RTR Planet, Russia 24, Russia 1 TV Center International, NTV/NTV Mir, REN TV, First channel, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook, Katehon

Meloni urged Europe not to weaken its common support for Ukraine while showing solidarity with Israel

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said 19 Italian citizens were still waiting to be deported from the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported. Meloni made the announcement during a speech to Italy's parliament in connection with her upcoming participation in the EU summit tomorrow and Friday. Earlier in the week, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that a total of 19 Italians remain stranded in the Gaza Strip, including women and children, the Italian edition "Open Online" recalls.

In her speech to parliamentarians, Meloni also said Europe must not weaken its overall support for Ukraine, while standing in solidarity with Israel following the devastating attack by Hamas against the Jewish state on October 7, Reuters reported.

In the same speech, the Italian prime minister said she supported the creation of an EU naval mission to patrol the bloc's maritime borders to deter illegal migration across the Mediterranean from North Africa. "Italy will support the creation of a European naval mission, in agreement and cooperation with the authorities of North African countries," Meloni said.

She added that Italy wants the EU to increase the funds available to fight mass illegal migration in its 2021-2027 budget framework.

Meloni called on the EU to start implementing the agreement with Tunisia to stem the flow of migrants from the North African country to the EU.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg