Bulgaria: Late Night Robbery in Vidin Region, Scattered Banknotes on the Road

A Hollywood-style action with a midnight race and hundreds of banknotes scattered on the road took place near the Vidin village of Rakovitsa, after a Border Police patrol tried to stop a car last night, Nova TV reported.

When a stop signal was given by the police, the driver and his three passengers jumped out of the car, ran away and threw away money. Three of the perpetrators were arrested on the spot, but their fourth accomplice managed to escape. The man has been identified and is being sought by authorities.

It turned out that the detainees were criminals and just a few hours earlier they had attacked an 85-year-old man in his home in the village of Makresh. They stole nearly 19,000 leva from him and locked him up.

Authorities received a report of a serious crime and robbery against the elderly man at 7:45 a.m. He was locked up and the report was filed much later after the crime against him was committed, the director of the Vidin Police Deparment Senior Commissioner Petar Kotsin told Nova TV.

According to him, two of the perpetrators are recidivists.

"They did not use violence during the robbery. Two of the perpetrators have previous similar acts related to thefts and robberies. One of the persons was released from prison two or three months ago. The detainees are about 30-35 years old. They are from the village of Studeno Buche, Montana region," Kotsin said.

The three men knew the elderly man - a month and a half ago they were repairing the roof of his house, and that's probably how they found out where he kept the money. All four have a rich criminal past, added Vladislav Vlashev, the spokesman of the Vidin prosecutor's office.

The robbers were detained for 24 hours. They are due to be charged today. The prosecution requests 72 hours of detention and the imposition of a permanent measure.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg