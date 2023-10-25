Tension at UNSC - Israeli Foreign Minister Cancels Meeting with Guterres

Tension at the UN Security Council - Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen canceled his meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The reason - Guterres' statement that Israel's actions in Gaza are clearly a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Secretary General's words angered Israel's first diplomat, and he wrote on social networks that there would be no conversation between the two and that "after October 7, there is no room for a balanced approach. Hamas must be wiped off the face of the Earth."

Israel's military says it has carried out airstrikes against Syria. A military structure of the Syrian army and missile launchers were hit, and it was clarified that this was in response to at least two missiles fired from Syrian territory against Israel.

Over the past few days, Israeli forces have been fighting both the Palestinian group Hamas and fighters from the Iran-backed Shiite group "Hezbollah". Members of the terrorist organization operate in both Lebanon and Syria.

