Tension at UNSC - Israeli Foreign Minister Cancels Meeting with Guterres
Tension at the UN Security Council - Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen canceled his meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The reason - Guterres' statement that Israel's actions in Gaza are clearly a violation of international humanitarian law.
The Secretary General's words angered Israel's first diplomat, and he wrote on social networks that there would be no conversation between the two and that "after October 7, there is no room for a balanced approach. Hamas must be wiped off the face of the Earth."
Israel's military says it has carried out airstrikes against Syria. A military structure of the Syrian army and missile launchers were hit, and it was clarified that this was in response to at least two missiles fired from Syrian territory against Israel.
Over the past few days, Israeli forces have been fighting both the Palestinian group Hamas and fighters from the Iran-backed Shiite group "Hezbollah". Members of the terrorist organization operate in both Lebanon and Syria.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 611 of the Invasion of Ukraine: With 5,000 Killed and 400 Vehicles Destroyed at Avdiivka, Russian Offensive Power Melts Away
- » US launched airstrikes in Syria
- » Day 610 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia continues to Sacrifice Soldiers in the Counteroffensive near Avdiivka
- » Borrell to Orban: Nobody is Forcing Hungary to be part of the European Union
- » For the First Time since Adopting the Euro: Croatia Raises the Minimum Wage by 20%
- » Israeli Tanks have Entered the Gaza Strip