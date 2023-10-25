COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 403 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 403, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,941 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.7 percent.

Six patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 458 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 73 new hospital admissions.

208 were cured in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,277,649 have been cured.

There are currently 5,343 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,383 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,683,676 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,528 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,321,520 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Unified Information Portal