Weather in Bulgaria: Windy but still Warm

The minimum temperatures will be between 8 and 16 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 12°C, and the maximum between 25 and 30 degrees, in Sofia around 26°C.

Sunny weather will prevail. Cloudiness will increase after noon from the west and rain will fall in the southwestern regions in the evening. During the night, the precipitation will cover the central part of the Danube plain and the Ludogorie region. A moderate south-westerly, temporarily strong southerly wind will blow on the northern slopes of the Western Stara Planina mountain.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea, but later after noon the cloudiness will increase there as well. A moderate southerly, south-westerly wind will blow in the afternoon. The maximum temperatures will be from 25 to 29 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 18-21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 knots.

Cloudiness will increase in the mountains and rain will fall in the massifs of Western Bulgaria after noon. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 16°C, at 2000 meters around 10°C.

On Thursday, the wind will temporarily shift from the northwest, bringing cooler air with it, and temperatures will drop slightly. Cloudy weather will prevail and it will rain in places. The maximum temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees and the minimum between 12°C and 17°C.

On Friday, in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains, the southerly wind will increase again and temperatures will rise. Later in the day, in the Danube Plain, the wind will shift from the northwest, cloudiness will increase and rain will fall in places.

On the night of Saturday, it will also rain in places in Central Bulgaria. During the weekend, there will be variable, often significant cloudiness and rain will fall in some places in the mountainous regions. Temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees.

