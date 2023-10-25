Schengen is Broken: The Chancellor of Austria Refused to Lift the Veto for Bulgaria

Austria will not allow Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen area before a change in the entire system under which it operates. This was said by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in Vienna.

Austria and the Netherlands are the only Schengen member states that vetoed Bulgaria's accession to the visa-free area. Vienna is also against the accession of Bucharest.

Denkov's visit to Austria was aimed at explaining to the country's politicians and citizens that it would be better for them if they let Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen.

Nachmer said on Tuesday that the veto on Bulgaria was causing economic losses, but that it was more important for Austria to "maintain security".

"At the moment we cannot think about the expansion of Schengen, but I want to explicitly emphasize that this is not a personal attitude towards Bulgaria, but an expression of concern for security in the Schengen area. It's just that the Schengen system has broken down," Nehammer said, pointing to the return of border controls by several member states as an example.

According to Denkov, there is more agreement between the two sides than contradictions. The co-chairman of the "We Continue the Change" party, Kiril Petkov, explained the confirmation of a veto to Austria's domestic politics and, in particular, the "national-populist rhetoric" in the country. He did so in an interview with the Austrian publication "Der Standard".

Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area is a goal of several governments. It was also named as the main one before the cabinet formed with the support of "We Continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria", GERB and DPS with Prime Minister Denkov.

In July, the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen, called on Austria and the Netherlands to lift their vetoes on the accession of Bulgaria and Romania. In December, the proposal for this is expected to be voted on by the EU member states.

