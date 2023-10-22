Day 606 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Bulgarian Taxes will not hinder Russian Gas Supplies to Hungary, says Putin

Day 606 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Kyiv is preparing for a meeting on the Peace Formula

At least 6 dead after a rocket attack in Kharkiv

British intelligence: Up to 290,000 Russians injured or killed in Ukraine. Not counting the Wagnerites

Putin to Hungary: Bulgarian taxes will not hinder our gas supplies

Lavrov will visit Tehran



Kyiv is preparing for a meeting on the Peace Formula

Ukraine is actively preparing for a new meeting on the Peace Formula, which is scheduled for next week in Malta, reports Ukrinform.

The agency cited a video address by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said more than 50 participants were expected to attend. He says that during the week he spoke with nine leaders, including the presidents of Turkey, France, Finland, the German chancellor, the prime minister of Canada and other world leaders.

At least 6 dead after a rocket attack in Kharkiv

At least six people were killed and 16 injured after a rocket attack in Kharkiv. A post office was hit, and there were dozens of people in the city at the time of the attack.

They had no chance to get to shelter, local media write. It is assumed that the Russian attack was carried out with a S-300 missile.

According to information from the governor of Kharkiv, the victims are between 19 and 42 years old.

At least 4 attacks have repelled Russian forces in the Lyman area, more than 170 Ukrainian targets have been hit, Russian media write.

Attempts to besiege Avdiivka also continue, but Ukrainian forces are still holding their positions.

British intelligence: Up to 290,000 Russians injured or killed in Ukraine. Not counting the Wagnerites

Since the start of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have wounded or killed on the battlefield between 240,000 and 290,000 invaders. This is what British intelligence informs in its new analysis of the course of hostilities.

The agents of the Crown specify that if only the seriously wounded and dead Russian occupiers are counted, it amounts to "permanent losses" of 150,000 to 190,000.

They say that the Russian Federation's attempts to "conquer" Avdiivka played an important role in the relevant statistics.

"Recent Russian attacks on Avdiivka have resulted in a 90% increase in the number of Russian casualties recorded by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense," the report said.

Despite the fact that since February 2022, Russia has significantly increased its military strength in Ukraine: partly through mobilization carried out in the fall of 2023, partly through "recruiting" into the Russian troops for money - the total number of wounded/liquidated (along with those who will be able to fight in the future) is about 240-290 thousand people, emphasizes the British Ministry of Defense.

"This figure does not include the Wagner group and their battalions of prisoners who fought in Bakhmut," they specify.

According to the data of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to date, 293,830 Russian soldiers have been liquidated in Ukraine. Just yesterday, 980 invaders were killed and 18 tanks, 9 drones and one air defense system were destroyed.

Putin to Hungary: Bulgarian taxes will not hinder our gas supplies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured Hungary that its obligations to supply Russian gas will be fulfilled, despite the new law in Bulgaria. This happened during the meeting between him, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó in Beijing on October 17. The main topic of the talks was related to the security of gas supplies, reports the authoritative publication S&P Global Commodity Insights.

"Putin and the general director of Gazprom confirmed that the contractual obligations for the supply of gas to Hungary will be fulfilled despite the increase in transit fees in Bulgaria," said Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs. He explained that Szijjártó stressed that energy cooperation between Hungary and Russia is a "prerequisite" for Hungary's energy security and that so far this year Russia has delivered 4.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary, mainly through the TurkStream link.

Putin also met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing as part of a rare face-to-face meeting between the Russian president and the head of an EU and NATO member state. On October 20, NATO representatives held an emergency meeting in Budapest to discuss the talks between Putin and Orban.

Lavrov will visit Tehran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Iranian capital Tehran tomorrow, RIA Novosti reported, referring to the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"I confirm the negotiations planned for tomorrow by Sergey Lavrov in Tehran," said Zakharova, quoted by TASS and BTA.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia and Turkey will hold talks tomorrow in the "3+3" format in Tehran.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg