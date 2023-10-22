The Call for the Young European Artist Trieste Contemporanea Award (YEATCA) is Now Open!

Young European Artist Trieste Contemporanea Award (YEATCA)

deadline

30 November 2023

11:59 pm (Italian time)

Don't miss the chance to apply for YEATCA 2023!

The call is open to young artists under the age of 30 (born after 30 November 1993) and born in one of the following countries: Albania, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

There is no fee for participation and all applications must be submitted online (find below the application form and on the website)



The winner will have the exciting opportunity to plan a solo exhibition at Studio Tommaseo in Trieste in 2024.

Exhibition production budget includes the publication of an exhibition catalogue edited by an art curator. YEATCA 2023 artists’ travel and accommodation expenses for attending Trieste exhibition installation and opening will also be paid by the organization.

WHAT TO SUBMIT

A portfolio composed of the following:

- images, of at least 5 recent works (each of them with caption and a brief description)

- curriculum vitae

- artistic statement

MORE INFORMATION

You can receive further information on the Award and application procedure on the Trieste Contemporanea website.

