Slovenia: Crossing the Border with the Neighbouring Countries

The Slovenian Minister of the Interior, Boštjan Poklukar, signed the Order determining the border crossing points with the Republic of Croatia and the Republic of Hungary at which border crossings are allowed during the period of the temporary reintroduction of border controls. On Thursday, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia issued an ordinance temporarily reintroducing controls at Slovenia's internal borders with Croatia and Hungary as of midnight Saturday, 21 October 2023 (Friday night to Saturday night), lasting until 30 October 2023.



The Order shall take effect on the day following its publication in the Official Journal of the Republic of Slovenia and shall apply from 21 to 30 October 2023.



The temporary reintroduction of border controls is a measure of last resort, which is proportionate to the threat identified. Actions will be implemented in a coordinated manner and in cooperation with the police forces of Italy, Croatia and Hungary.





Crossing the border with Croatia

The crossing of the internal land border with Croatia is allowed at the following 12 border crossing points for international road traffic (passengers and cargo transport):

- Sečovlje (Sicciole) – checkpoint,

- Dragonja (Dragogna),

- Sočerga,

- Starod,

- Jelšane,

- Petrina,

- Metlika,

- Obrežje,

- Dobovec,

- Gruškovje,

- Zavrč, and

- Petišovci.



The crossing of the internal land border with Croatia is also possible at the following 7 border crossing points for international rail traffic:

- Rakitovec,

- Ilirska Bistrica,

- Metlika,

- Dobova,

- Rogatec,

- Središče ob Dravi, and

- Lendava.



The persons enjoying the right to free movement under the EU law can cross the internal land border with Croatia at the following 12 border crossing points for international road traffic (passengers and cargo transport):

- Podgorje,

- Babno polje,

- Vinica,

- Slovenska vas,

- Rigonce,

- Orešje,

- Bistrica ob Sotli,

- Imeno,

- Rogatec,

- Ormož,

- Središče ob Dravi, and

- Gibina.



The persons who enjoy the right to freedom of movement under the EU law are citizens of the European Union and nationals of Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, and their family members, regardless of their nationality. The same right also applies to third-country nationals and their family members, regardless of their nationality, who, pursuant to agreements between the EU and its member states and relevant third countries, have a right to free movement equivalent to that enjoyed by EU citizens.



Crossing the border with Hungary

Travellers are allowed to cross the internal land border with Hungary at the following border crossing points for international road traffic (passengers and cargo transport):

- Dolga vas – Hosszúfalu, and

- Pince (motorway) – Pince.



The crossing of the internal land border with Hungary is also possible at the following border crossing point for international rail traffic:

- Hodoš - Hodos.



The persons enjoying the right to free movement under the EU law can cross the internal land border with Hungary at the following 6 border crossing points for international road traffic (passengers and cargo transport):

- Pince (local road) – Pince,

- Prosenjakovci – Pártosfalva,

- Hodoš – Hodos,

- Kobilje,

- Čepinci, and

- Martinje.



The persons who enjoy the right to freedom of movement under the EU law are citizens of the European Union and nationals of Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, and their family members, regardless of their nationality. The same right also applies to third-country nationals and their family members, regardless of their nationality, who, pursuant to agreements between the EU and its member states and relevant third countries, have a right to free movement equivalent to that enjoyed by EU citizens.



Crossing the border with Italy

Italy has also decided to reintroduce border controls at our common border due to the latest developments in Europe and the Middle East. This temporary measure, which will apply from 21 to 30 October 2023, aims to prevent terrorism and organised crime.



In his talks with the Italian Interior Minister Piantedosi, Poklukar stressed the need for this measure to be temporary and proportionate. He also urged his Italian counterpart that the measures should be proportionate and friendly to our citizens, so as not to weaken the cultural, friendly and family ties of the people living along the border.



Information for travellers

Travellers should observe the conditions for crossing the border at specific border crossing points, to follow a changed traffic regime and instructions of police officers, and to submit to border checks. In order to cross the border, they are required to present a valid travel document. They should therefore check the validity of their travel documents beforehand.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg