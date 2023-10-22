Bulgaria: Fire continues to Rage in Three Municipalities in Sofia Region
Fire continues to rage in three municipalities in the Sofia region: Dragoman, Kostinbrod and Slivnitsa. According to Kostinbrod Municipality, the situation is complicated at the moment.
From there, they called for volunteers to join the extinguishing and they are waiting for them in front of the town halls of the villages of Bezden and Vasilovtsi this morning.
Parts of the 78th battalion of the Ground Forces were already involved last night in controlling the fire.
Forest massifs are burning - according to local people, these are centuries-old oak forests.
