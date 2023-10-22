Bulgaria: Fire continues to Rage in Three Municipalities in Sofia Region

Society » INCIDENTS | October 22, 2023, Sunday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Fire continues to Rage in Three Municipalities in Sofia Region @Pixabay

Fire continues to rage in three municipalities in the Sofia region: Dragoman, Kostinbrod and Slivnitsa. According to Kostinbrod Municipality, the situation is complicated at the moment.

From there, they called for volunteers to join the extinguishing and they are waiting for them in front of the town halls of the villages of Bezden and Vasilovtsi this morning.

Parts of the 78th battalion of the Ground Forces were already involved last night in controlling the fire.

Forest massifs are burning - according to local people, these are centuries-old oak forests.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, sofia, forests, Kostinbrod
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria