Day 605 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia keeps Three Ships on Combat Duty in the Black Sea

Two people were killed in Russian strikes in southern Ukraine

At least two people were killed and two wounded in Russian airstrikes in southern Ukraine last night.

A Russian missile hit houses in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the attack, one man was killed and a woman was seriously injured, the regional governor announced оn Telegram. A fire broke out and was extinguished.

Infrastructure of key importance has been damaged, the Ukrainian presidency informed in connection with the fire.

In the southern Kherson region, one person was killed and another injured in a series of strikes since yesterday morning.

A total of two people were injured in attacks in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in the east, authorities said, quoted by AFP.

Ukrinform: Russia keeps three ships on combat duty in the Black Sea

Russia maintains three ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles. At the same time, there are no missiles on the ship, Ukrinform reported, citing the Ukrainian Navy.

There are currently no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and three Russian warships have been dispatched to the Mediterranean.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russian forces continue to try to encircle the city of Avdiivka, but the Ukrainian military is currently holding back the pressure.

Last night, air attacks were carried out on 16 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions, and around 110 settlements in these regions, as well as in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, were under artillery fire.

The US has notified dozens of countries of Russian campaigns to discredit elections

Russia's long-standing efforts to weaken the world's democracies have expanded in recent years, with campaigns aimed at sowing public doubt about the integrity of elections in at least nine countries, including the United States, between 2020 and 2022.

In 17 other countries, there was a "less pronounced level" of Russian social media activity and other "messages" aimed at fueling existing domestic disputes questioning the integrity of elections.

This is stated in a State Department telegram declassified on Friday, cited by the Washington Post and Reuters. It is dated Oct. 18 and its contents have been shared with the governments of more than 100 democracies, a senior State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

US diplomats and intelligence officials plan to meet with partner countries to outline threats to their electoral systems coming from Russia, potentially to encourage other countries to expel Russian diplomats or take other measures to try to fight such campaigns.

The document said there was little evidence that the Chinese government was similarly focused on such actions.

It added that the US intelligence community regularly highlights what it describes as an ongoing scheme by Moscow to undermine confidence in the integrity of elections and destabilize democracies around the world.

"Our information shows that senior Russian officials, including in the Kremlin, appreciate this type of influence operation and perceive it as an effective means of undermining confidence in the results of the vote, and thus - in the legitimacy of the elected government," the source explained.

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, commented that "we are not surprised by such insinuations" and that they demonstrated "disinterest in pragmatic cooperation to address the common challenges facing all of humanity."

In the document there was a specific example - of elections in 2020 in an unidentified European country, in which the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had secretly tried, through proxies, to deploy a network of agitators to intimidate election organizers, organize election day protests and sabotaged voting abroad.

During a 2022 election in an unnamed South American country, the document also said, Russia used the Telegram messaging app to organize fake coverage of alleged fraud, and Russian trolls used multiple social media platforms to "spread fears of instability after the elections".

One of the people accused of organizing such campaigns on the Internet was Yevgeny Prigozhin. He died in a plane crash this summer that is strongly suspected to have been the result of a deliberate explosion on board.

