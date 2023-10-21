The Border between Gaza and Egypt has been Opened for Refugees
Authorities opened the Rafah checkpoint - on the border between Gaza and Egypt.
This will allow foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian territory, according to Reuters.
In a social media post, the diplomatic mission clarified that it was unclear how long the border would remain open.
Israel has agreed to allow 20 trucks of food, water and medicine through the Rafah crossing.
However, no fuel will be allowed in Gaza, across the border with Egypt.
According to the BBC, traffic is already visible around the checkpoint.
