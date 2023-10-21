The Border between Gaza and Egypt has been Opened for Refugees

World | October 21, 2023, Saturday // 11:28
Bulgaria: The Border between Gaza and Egypt has been Opened for Refugees

Authorities opened the Rafah checkpoint - on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

This will allow foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian territory, according to Reuters.

In a social media post, the diplomatic mission clarified that it was unclear how long the border would remain open.

Israel has agreed to allow 20 trucks of food, water and medicine through the Rafah crossing.

However, no fuel will be allowed in Gaza, across the border with Egypt.

According to the BBC, traffic is already visible around the checkpoint.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rafah, Gaza, border, Israel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria