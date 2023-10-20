The three Bulgarian Children who were Missing in Gaza were Found Alive
The three Bulgarians who were missing after a bomb exploded in their neighborhood in Gaza have been found alive. Miraculously, at the time of the attack, they were 100 meters away from the building affected by the missile strikes, their relatives, who managed to contact them, told Nova TV.
The children, along with their mother, went to Gaza shortly before the strikes began, their grandmother Inshirah Alsharafi told Nova TV yesterday. They were originally in the northern part of the enclave, but went south in search of safety.
After the connection with them broke off, the children's father also left Bulgaria for the border with Egypt. He hopes to meet his family at the border checkpoint when a humanitarian corridor is finally opened.
