Ed Sheeran will have a Concert in Bulgaria in 2024

The world-famous singer Ed Sheeran will perform a concert in Bulgaria on August 31, 2024 at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia.

The concert is part of the "+ - = ÷ x" Mathematics tour. The date in Sofia is part of the artist's tour in Asia and Europe in 2024.

Ticket sales and all event information are available at edsheeran.com. Tickets go on sale officially at 10:00 a.m. on October 26 (Thursday).

A special guest on the tour will be singer Calum Scott.

The European concerts are a continuation of his last year's visit to the continent.

Sheeran released two albums this year alone - "-" (Substract) and Autumn Variations, both of which reached #1 worldwide. Both albums and Sheeran's work with "The National's" Aaron Dessner received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

