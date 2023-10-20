Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will start a Demining Operation in the Black Sea

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will soon start a demining operation in the Black Sea. Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said this at a forum dedicated to the prospects for peace in Ukraine and security strategies in the Black Sea.

"Some small details remain to be clarified. I personally count that in the near future this operation will be launched, which will contribute both to higher security in our territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone, and to the export of grain from Ukraine, which is extremely important not only for Ukraine, but also for food security in a large part of the world," he pointed out.

According to him, it is not planned to involve Ukrainian forces in the operation.

