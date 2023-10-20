Israeli Defense Minister: Ground Operation in the Gaza Strip is Coming in the Near Future

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made it clear that an Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip is imminent. Egypt is expected to allow humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah border crossing.

Inspecting Israeli army units stationed along the border, Yoav Gallant told the soldiers that they would soon receive "the order to see Gaza from the inside as well." At the same time, he claimed responsibility for security breaches that allowed the coordinated attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli territory on October 7, which claimed 1,400 lives.

The families of some of the nearly 200 people abducted from Israel have called on Hamas to release them and for the Israeli army not to ignore their fate by planning the invasion. Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal believes the group will use the captives to force Tel Aviv to release all of its more than 5,000 Palestinian prisoners.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate end to Israeli bombardment and Hamas counterstrikes in order to provide humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza. Egypt agreed to allow the passage of trucks with water, medicine, and fuel through the Rafah border crossing. This is expected to happen as early as today.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for dialogue between Israel and its neighbors to continue, noting that more than 90 percent of Hamas' military equipment comes from Iran. According to Von der Leyen, sanctions against Tehran should be strengthened.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed concern that the worst of the war between Israel and Hamas is yet to come and there are no signs of success in efforts to reduce tensions.

