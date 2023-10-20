US base in Iraq was Attacked with Missiles and Drones

US military personnel have been targeted by missile and drone strikes in or near 2 different Arab countries in the Middle East in the past 24 hours.

The Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq was shelled last night. It is located in the western province of Anbar, a hundred kilometers from the Syrian border. American and other Western military personnel are stationed there, Reuters said, citing two independent, anonymous sources. Confirmed information about this attack is scarce - it is unclear whether there were any casualties or when it was over.

Earlier, official American representatives confirmed to the same agency that the At Tanf military base in the Syrian province of Homs - about 20 kilometers from Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan - was attacked by drones yesterday. The two drones were liquidated. Several soldiers were slightly wounded.

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria. There is no mention of the perpetrators of the attacks.

It was also reported that the US warship that intercepted three missiles and an unspecified number of drones while sailing in the Yemeni area was the destroyer "Carney". The Pentagon clarified that the ship was not the target of the attack. The downed missiles and drones were most likely meant to hit Israel.

The death toll from Tuesday's explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital was between 100 and 300, according to a US intelligence report cited by the White House today, ruling out the possibility that the hospital was hit by an Israeli strike.

Palestinian sources put the number of civilian casualties at 471.

The authors of the report, parts of which were cited by Reuters, exonerate Israel based on photo and video material from the scene of the tragedy and satellite data on ammunition fired by both sides.

European Union Council President Charles Michel called in Washington for a serious investigation into the deadly explosion at the hospital.

And in Riyadh, the Saudi Crown Prince called it a "heinous crime". Mohammed bin Salman received British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and condemned before him the shelling of Palestinian civilians. The two shared the opinion that an escalation of tension in the region should be avoided and agreed to coordinate their efforts in this direction.

The families of some of the nearly 200 people abducted from Israel called on Hamas to release them and the Israeli army not to ignore their fate as it plans to invade Gaza.

It is believed that among the hostages there are 30 children and 20 people over the age of 60.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV last night, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal made it clear that the group would use its captives to force Israel to release all of the more than 5,000 Palestinian prisoners on its territory.

