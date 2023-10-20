COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 309 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 309, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,319 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is just over 13 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died, bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria to 38,513.

To date, there are 445 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 27 are in intensive care units. There are 55 new arrivals in medical facilities and 56.36% of them have not been vaccinated.

136 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,276,619 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 4,889.

In the last 24 hours, 4,753 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,673,918 since the start of the immunization campaign.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal