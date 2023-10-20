Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Very Windy Today

A moderate, strong, gusty southerly wind in the eastern areas and north of the mountains will bring warmer air and temperatures today will be higher than Thursday. In most areas, the lows will be between 7°C and 14°C and highs between 26°C and 31°C, slightly lower in the far north-west.

In the morning in the valleys and along the river valleys in Southwestern Bulgaria, there will be short-term fog, but during the day it will be sunny, with scattered, medium and high clouds.

Along the Black Sea, it will be mostly sunny with scattered medium and high clouds. A moderate and temporarily strong south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be from 21°C to 27°C. The temperature of the sea water is 19-21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

In the mountains, there will be scattered medium and high clouds, significant on the southern slopes. A strong south-southwesterly wind will blow. Temperatures will rise and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 24°C, at 2000 meters - around 15°C.

On Saturday, it will remain windy, with moderate, in the areas located near the northern slopes of the mountains, strong and stormy winds from the south-southwest. Sunny weather will prevail. It will be warm for the second half of October with minimum temperatures between 11°C and 16°C and maximum - between 25°C and 30°C, in some areas in the south - up to 32-33°C.

Sunday will stay warm for the season. The cloudiness will be variable, but the probability of precipitation is small. After noon, the wind will weaken, and in the evening in Northern Bulgaria, it will orient itself from the west-northwest and cooler air will begin to penetrate with it.

At the beginning of the new week, there will be variable, often significant cloudiness, with almost no precipitation. Temperatures will drop but remain above the normal for the season, with lows between 10°C and 15°C and highs between 20°C and 25°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology