The Netherlands will Not Remove its Veto on Bulgaria's Accession to Schengen
The Netherlands will not remove its veto on Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, the Kingdom's Minister of Migration Eric van der Burg told BNR.
After the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg, he replied succinctly: "The situation at the moment has not changed and I don't see it changing in the short term."
Minister van der Burg stated again that he insists on a mission to Bulgaria before the final decision of his country is made: "First, we want an independent mission to establish the facts. Then we expect a report from the European Commission, in which it is written: They not only adopted the necessary laws related to the rule of law, but they also implement them".
"The admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area can be voted on in December," said Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency.
He participated in the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg. According to him, the vote can take place at such a council under the Spanish presidency, which will take place in December in Brussels.
"We will do everything to reach this agreement in December. We are trying to achieve it, fingers crossed, we are working very hard on it. We work with Austria and all 27 member countries. And I think that in the end, we will succeed," Fernando Grande-Marlaska told BNR.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will start a Demining Operation in the Black Sea
- » The Accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen might be Voted On in December
- » Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: At This stage, a Wave of Refugees from the Middle East is Not Expected
- » Bulgaria’s PM reassured: There is No Risk of a Sharp Increase in Prices
- » PM Denkov: We are Checking Information about a Bulgarian Taken Hostage in Gaza
- » Bulgaria: Cowards wrote "Putin" and "Out of BG" on Cars of Ukrainian Refugees in Varna