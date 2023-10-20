The Netherlands will not remove its veto on Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, the Kingdom's Minister of Migration Eric van der Burg told BNR.

After the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg, he replied succinctly: "The situation at the moment has not changed and I don't see it changing in the short term."

Minister van der Burg stated again that he insists on a mission to Bulgaria before the final decision of his country is made: "First, we want an independent mission to establish the facts. Then we expect a report from the European Commission, in which it is written: They not only adopted the necessary laws related to the rule of law, but they also implement them".

"The admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area can be voted on in December," said Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency.

He participated in the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg. According to him, the vote can take place at such a council under the Spanish presidency, which will take place in December in Brussels.

"We will do everything to reach this agreement in December. We are trying to achieve it, fingers crossed, we are working very hard on it. We work with Austria and all 27 member countries. And I think that in the end, we will succeed," Fernando Grande-Marlaska told BNR.

