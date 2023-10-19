EU Ministers are Pushing for Stricter Migration Policies after Islamist Attack

European Union ministers said today that member states should do better screening of migrants and asylum seekers and prosecute those who pose a security risk more quickly, after recent Islamist attacks showed the difficulties in this area, Reuters reported.

EU interior and justice ministers are meeting in Luxembourg today to discuss what steps to take after the deadly attacks in Brussels and France at a time of heightened security concerns over the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"It is important that those persons who may pose a security threat to our citizens are returned immediately and forcibly," said European Commissioner for Migration Ylva Johansson:

"We need to be more efficient, to close loopholes and to be faster in return decisions".

The 45-year-old Tunisian who killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday was staying illegally after his asylum application was rejected.

He reached the EU via the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011, having also lived in Sweden.

The 20-year-old Russian-born Islamist from Ingushetia accused of killing a teacher in northern France last Friday was known to authorities as a security risk but has not been deported, Reuters said.

