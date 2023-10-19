Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: At This stage, a Wave of Refugees from the Middle East is Not Expected

"There is no immediate danger of a wave of refugees along the Bulgarian border due to of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict", Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said in Plovdiv.

According to him, the main task in this matter at the moment lies with the services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which are monitoring the situation. "Just in case, with a preventive aim and to a small extent, the presence of the army along the border has been increased, but for now there is no danger of an escalation of the migrant flow to Bulgaria", added the Minister of Defense.

"We are ready, if the risk increases, to provide more forces and means to protect the border, but this is not expected in the coming weeks," said Todor Tagarev.

The minister commented on the information that Russian MiG-31 fighter jets were detected flying over the Black Sea as a "new provocative message from the Kremlin", but also without direct risks for the country.

"For the past few years, Russian aircraft have been regularly flying in this space to test the readiness of NATO's air defense forces, and there is no significant difference with the current situation," he said.

