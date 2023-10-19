Egypt to Open the Rafah Border Crossing for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Egypt will open the Rafah border crossing to allow humanitarian aid to pass into the Gaza Strip.

This was announced by US President Joe Biden, who had a telephone conversation with the President of Egypt. It is the only crossing point with the Gaza Strip that is not under Israeli control. It is currently closed and in need of urgent repairs.

Most likely, about 20 trucks will be let through tomorrow morning. The US and Egypt will coordinate their actions with international organizations led by the United Nations.

The US president has warned that if Hamas rejects humanitarian aid, supplies will be cut off immediately. During his visit to Israel yesterday, Biden announced that the US will provide 100 million dollars in aid to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

