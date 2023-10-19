COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 328 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 328, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,336 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.04 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 435 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 59 new arrivals in medical facilities.

565 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,276,483 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,719 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 4,745 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,669,170 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,510 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,319,712 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal