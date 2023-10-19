Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Morning Fogs today

The minimum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia - around 5°C, on the sea coast - from 8°C to 13°C, and the maximum - between 19°C and 24°C, in Sofia - around 20°C.

In the morning hours, there will be short-term fog in some valleys and around the water basins, but during the day, sunny weather will prevail in most of the country. There will be scattered medium and high clouds, more significant over Western Bulgaria. The wind will be weak, mainly from the south, in the evening it will start to increase, especially to the north of the mountains.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate southerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 20-22C°. The temperature of the sea water is 19-21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

Cloudiness will be variable in the mountains. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow, on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin, temporarily strong from the west-northwest. It will warm up and the maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 15°C, at 2000 meters - around 8°C.

On Friday and during the weekend there will be scattered clouds, more significant on Sunday, when isolated short-term showers in the mountainous regions are not excluded. It will blow moderately, near the northern slopes of the mountains - a strong and stormy wind from the south-southwest.

Temperatures will rise and on Sunday, the minimum will be between 12°C and 17°C, and the maximum - between 25°C and 30°C, lower in the valleys in Southwestern Bulgaria, the extreme northwestern regions and the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland.

Rain and cooling are expected on Monday.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology