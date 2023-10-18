37 Bulgarians and their Families want to be Evacuated from Gaza

Society | October 18, 2023, Wednesday // 15:41
37 Bulgarians and their families have requested to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip, Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel announced at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.

She specified that, together with partner countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking for an opportunity for their evacuation. At the moment, however, this is not possible, as the border crossings remain closed.

The list of Bulgarians and their relatives who wish to be evacuated has been handed over to the authorities of Israel and Egypt. They must give permission for their evacuation whenever possible, Gabriel specified.

She also commented on the evacuation of the Bulgarian sailors from the "Rojen" ship. According to her, they have already landed in Tel Aviv, and the flight to Sofia will take off at 5 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister announced today that the Council of Ministers has decided to propose to President Rumen Radev to appoint new ambassadors of Bulgaria:

Paris - Radka Balabanova
Canberra - Encho Dimitrov
London - Tihomir Stoychev
Seoul - Petar Kraychev
Jakarta - Tanya Dimitrova
Kyiv - Petar Tanev

The presidential decree must be issued after the consent of the countries concerned.

