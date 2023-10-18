Increased Security Measures in Greece due to Fears of a Terrorist Act

Greece has increased security measures due to fears of a terrorist attack. The control of the border points has been strengthened.

The Greek national security services have strengthened controls at all border crossings. The police at the airports have been increased.

At the land and sea border, the authorities are also on high alert for a reaction. The airport in Athens is under special supervision because foreign citizens from Israel are transported through it.

All migrants and refugees from countries in the Middle East are being screened. A video appeared on social networks with armed individuals demonstrating that they have Greek residence documents and refugee status.

The case is being investigated, but there has been no official response from the Ministry of Migration, despite persistent inquiries from the media.

Individuals who could sympathize with terrorist attacks in Europe are being investigated, Greek media reported today.

Greek security services are in contact with European security services to exchange information.

At an extraordinary meeting of the government's National Security Council, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed with the services all aspects of the crisis, with emphasis on internal and international security.

Counter-terrorists are checking for links between migrants in the country and radical Islamists. So far, the danger level for Greece has not been raised.

