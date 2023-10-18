The Bulgarian Government will allocate 27.5 Million leva to Small and Medium-Sized Farmers

With the decision of the Council of Ministers, 27.5 million leva will be allocated today to support agricultural producers. Thus, the funds for the sector under the de minimis aid will be 47.5 million leva by the end of the year. Small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to benefit from them.

Another 16 million leva will be allocated to agricultural producers who use irrigation. The money will cover 80% of farmers' water costs. So they will only pay 20% of the value.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov also announced that today Bulgaria will send an official letter to the European Commission, with which it will request to drop the ceiling for support to farmers affected by the situation with Ukraine.

"In this way, we are fulfilling some of the points of the agreement with the farmers, as we are also fulfilling the other points in the meantime," noted Prime Minister Denkov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg